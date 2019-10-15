Fall Harvest Craft & Vendor show this Saturday

MINOT — The seventh annual fall harvest craft & vendor show is this Saturday, Oct. 19 at the North Dakota State Fair Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free and there will be plenty to do and see, like face painting, free pumpkins for children (only that are present) and over 70 booths for shop and browse.

Some booths include Little Entrepreneurs Lemonade, Men’s products, handmade crafters, boutiques, baked treats and direct sales companies.

And don’t forget to bring your kids dressed in their costumes with buckets for the Candy Lane of Treats — booths will have candy for trick-or-treats.

There will also be a silent auction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is hosted by Pennington’s Craft Shows.