Fall snowfall has farmers rushing to get harvest done

Farmers have been busy harvesting this fall, but the weather has put a damper on their efforts.

“This is probably as wet as I’ve ever seen it. I believe in ’85 we had 18-20″ of snow like the very first part of October and it warmed up after that and the snow went away and it was just really nice. I don’t know, the way this fall is going, if we get a bunch of snow, hopefully, it warms up so we can get the rest of the crop,” said Gary Neshem of Flatland Farms.

The first week of October has been a busy one for Flatland Farms. Despite having wet fields, Neshem says he’s harvested all but 150 acres of this canola crop. But he still has sunflowers, soybeans and corn left.

“If our sunflowers don’t go down with the snow, I think we’ll be able to get them. I’ve been waiting for them to fall over for three weeks and they’re still standing, so maybe they’ll take this too,” said Neshem.

He said his corn was close to being mature, but he isn’t expecting any nice weather to dry out the corn and get the moisture out.

Though Neshem is focused on this year’s crops, he knows his future crops are just a few feet in front of him.

“It’s not just a problem this fall, but come next spring, if we have a bunch of snow and a late spring, we’re going to have a real problem getting this crop seeded and it’s not good,” said Neshem.

Earlier this fall, farmers were concerned about the heavy rainfall affecting their harvest.

Meteorologist Tom Schrader said the snow is expected to slowly melt, which shouldn’t cause flooding.