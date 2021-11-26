Falling Christmas trees kill 500 people over four-year span; here’s how to transport your tree safely

Road crashes caused by falling Christmas trees killed 500 people between 2011-2014.

Those trees resulted in 200,000 crashes and according to the AAA, 39,000 people were injured. Now the AAA wants to make sure both trees and buyers get home safely for the holidays.

The American Automobile Association said buyers must start off with a strong rope or nylon strap, an old blanket, and some gloves.

The association advised buyers to wrap and cover their trees–tying all loose branches with a rope. They also suggest covering the roof of your vehicle with a blanket.

When ready to load the tree, it’s best to load the trunk of the tree first. Tie it down and make sure it is fully secure and most importantly, drive slowly to avoid damaging the tree.

Nearly one in five Christmas trees fall off a vehicle while being transported home.