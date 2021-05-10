Fargo man convicted of killing girlfriend sentenced to life

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man was has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of his girlfriend.

Forty-six-year-old Sheldon Davis was sentenced Monday.

He was convicted in March of murder, arson and endangering by fire in the death of 52-year-old Denise Anderson.

Her body was found in Davis’ apartment after a fire on Aug 1, 2019.

Authorities say Anderson died of traumatic injuries before the fire.

The jury only deliberated about an hour before convicting Davis.

Davis had denied the allegations and said someone else had killed Anderson.