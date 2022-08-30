FARGO, ND (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department is seeking assistance in locating D’Vyne Kenyon, a 13-year-old Fargo girl.

D’Vyne was last seen at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, in Fargo. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with reddish-brown hair, and was last seen wearing a green and black hoodie (pictured in the missing photograph) and dark blue distressed jeans.

Missing announcement for D’Vyne Kenyon (Image Credit: Fargo Police Department).

Anyone with information regarding D’Vyne’s current whereabouts or condition is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7669. Anonymous tips may be submitted by texting FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.