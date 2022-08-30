FARGO, ND (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department is seeking assistance in locating D’Vyne Kenyon, a 13-year-old Fargo girl.
D’Vyne was last seen at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, in Fargo. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with reddish-brown hair, and was last seen wearing a green and black hoodie (pictured in the missing photograph) and dark blue distressed jeans.
Anyone with information regarding D’Vyne’s current whereabouts or condition is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7669. Anonymous tips may be submitted by texting FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.