Fargo Police respond to man with gun at Downtown Radisson Hotel

FARGO — Friday morning, Fargo Police responded to the Radisson for a report of a man with a gun.

At 3:58 a.m., officers began setting up a perimeter and were putting their plate vests on and readying their rifles, according to Jessica Schindeldecker, crime prevention and public information officer at the Fargo Police Department.

An officer reported seeing a green laser pointing in all directions. Officers then located 54-year-old Henry Isalle Aiken of Fargo with a revolver with a laser.

Henry Isalle Aiken

Aiken fired one shot toward officers and then additional rounds into the Radisson lobby. Aiken then went into the lobby and was quickly taken into custody, according to Schindeldecker.

During the incident, the on-duty night shift supervisor, Sgt. Matthew Ysteboe set up on the perimeter and was readying his patrol rifle, and while taking cover, he accidentally discharged the rifle causing injury to his hand.

Sgt. Matthew Ysteboe

The only injuries reported were self-inflicted.

Sgt. Ysteboe has been with the department since December 2001, served as a police detective and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in September 2016.

The Radisson is located at 201 5 St. N, Fargo, ND 58102.

