Fatal 2-vehicle crash near Dunseith

A 55-year-old man from Belcourt has died following a two-vehicle crash near Dunseith on Thursday.

The 55-year-old was driving a Dodge Dakota when he made a left turn in front of a 32-year-old man driving a Ford F-150, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Ford struck the right-hand side of the Dodge.

The 55-year-old was transported to Quentin N. Burdick Memorial Health where he died.

The driver of the Ford and his passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.