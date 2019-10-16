Fatal crash near New Salem

A fatal crash happened about five miles west of New Salem Tuesday morning.

The driver of a Ford Explorer was on Morton County Road 139. The Ford Explorer left the roadway and entered the south ditch where the vehicle rolled.

Several first responding agencies were involved, including Sanford AirMed.

The driver, a 26-year-old male from Dickinson, died in the crash. There were four others in the vehicle.

The 26-year-old passenger has non-life-threatening injuries. A 6-year-old also has non-life threatening injuries.

A 3-year-old and 2-year-old were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

