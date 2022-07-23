CHEYENNE, (KXNet) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that occurred on July 23, at 2:25 a.m. on 2nd Street North in sheyenne.

The individual involved in the accident was identified as a 60-year-old male from Sheyenne. The man’s name has not yet been released.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the individual was riding the Can-Am and moving northbound on 2nd Street North. After traveling north of the intersection with Riverside Avenue, the Can-Am struck a parked commercial motor vehicle.

The driver was ejected and suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash. They were later moved to CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Carrington, where they were pronounced deceased. The driver was reported to not be wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

