The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Cass County that led to the death of one man.

The 75-year-old Fargo man was driving a motorcycle at about 3:52 p.m., July 31, when the accident occurred.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was traveling east on County Highway 16 when it apparently veered off of the roadway into the ditch and entered a sunflower field where the driver fell off. The motorcycle also continued on a short distance following the rider’s ejection. A passerby then noticed the motorcycle in the field and contacted emergency services.

The driver was located and transported to Essential Health for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries and later passed away.

The man’s name has not yet been released to the public.