Father could change plea in crash that killed son

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo father charged with driving drunk and causing a crash that killed one of his young sons and critically injured another is expected to change his plea.

Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Devine has entered not guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular injury in a March crash that killed his 7-year-old son and injured his 5-year-old son. KFGO reports a change-of-plea hearing is set for Sept. 23.

A judge ruled last month that a blood test administered after the crash could be used at Devine’s trial. Authorities say his blood alcohol level was 0.26, more than three times the legal limit to drive.

Prosecutors say Devine was driving nearly 60 mph in the 35 mph zone at the time of the crash.

