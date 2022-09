SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year old man accused of robbing a bank in Sioux Falls last month now faces federal charges for the crime.

Ayub Mohamed was indicted by a grand jury this week for the August 23 robbery at Wells Fargo near Cliff Avenue and Rice Street. He also faces a list of state charges.

Court papers say Mohamed had a gun and left the bank with more than $100,000. He was arrested a short time later.