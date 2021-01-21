Federal student loan freeze extended through September

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an extension of the federal student loan freeze.

Payments had already been paused for almost a year since the pandemic began.

The Biden administration says addressing the more than $1.5 trillion student debt crisis will be one of their top priorities.

As recently as last week, the president has voiced support for congressional action to cancel $10,000 of federal student debt per person.

A student at Bismarck State College says he hopes this administration looks at the greater issue.

“Yeah, if we didn’t have to take out so many loans, I don’t think there would be a student loan crisis, if we want to call it that. So, I think, if we want to cancel student loans, I think we’d have to take extra steps and try to make it more affordable so we can prevent, in the future, more students having to take out loans anyways,” said Isaiah Tschida.

The federal student loan freeze now ends at the end of September.