Federal student loan freeze extended through September

News

by: , Andi Ahne

Posted: / Updated:

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an extension of the federal student loan freeze.

Payments had already been paused for almost a year since the pandemic began.

The Biden administration says addressing the more than $1.5 trillion student debt crisis will be one of their top priorities.

As recently as last week, the president has voiced support for congressional action to cancel $10,000 of federal student debt per person.

A student at Bismarck State College says he hopes this administration looks at the greater issue.

“Yeah, if we didn’t have to take out so many loans, I don’t think there would be a student loan crisis, if we want to call it that. So, I think, if we want to cancel student loans, I think we’d have to take extra steps and try to make it more affordable so we can prevent, in the future, more students having to take out loans anyways,” said Isaiah Tschida.

The federal student loan freeze now ends at the end of September.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mobile Home Rate Bill

Oversen on Donation

Thursday, January 21st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. John Hoeven

KX News Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Student Loan Freeze

Safe Fun Zone

Raising North Dakota: Embracing Differences

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler

Minot Boy's Swimming

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

BSC Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Comparing Vaccines

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

City Mandate

Survival after 6-months of covid complications

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

KX Convo: Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News