FEMA provides an additional $8.5 million to North Dakota for COVID-19 response

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided more than $8.5 million in additional Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 1, 2020. FEMA has provided a total of $85.6 Million for the North Dakota COVID-19 response to date.

President Biden approved a cost share increase from 75% to 100% for projects related to the pandemic response that include work completed between January 20, 2020 and September 30, 2021. This approval allowed FEMA to reimburse states, cities, and other partners for 100% of eligible costs. This funding announcement represents the remaining 25% cost share for three projects that were previously funded by FEMA.

The $8.5 million was approved for the North Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 associated costs, contracts, and facilities.

This funding is authorized under the January 21, 2021 Presidential Memorandum for the Secretary of Defense & the Secretary of Homeland Security and Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.

Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/assistance/public.