MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Fentanyl and a stolen firearm were seized September 14 during a search of a Northwest Minot home by the Ward County Narcotics Task Force and the Minot Police.

According to authorities, the fentanyl totaled 1 kilogram, or roughly 10,000 fentanyl tablets.

The unidentified firearm was reported to have been stolen in another state.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released.

The Ward County Narcotics Taskforce is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the Minot Police Department, the United States Border Patrol, the North Dakota Army National Guard, and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

According to data from Families Against Fentanyl, it is the number one cause of death in the United States for people between the ages of 18 to 45.