Finally! Rain Hits Dryest Areas

Crops that were being stressed by drought got an important drink of water today.

A rainstorm moved across the very regions where the moisture shortage has been the worst this year.

Jim Olson was out in the rain this morning – talking with people who had reason to smile.

(Wyanand Zaayman, Farm Worker) “We needed this rain so we are very thanful for this rain.”

Wyanand Zaayman works on the Fegley farm near Berthold and was happy to take today off from spraying crops to let the rain fall.

(Wyanand Zaayman, Farm Worker) “It’s not a spraying day but we are glad about the rain so we will get the equipment ready for we’re ready to spray as soon as it dries out.”

The morning rain lifted spirits in farm country – especially in areas where drought has been creeping into conversations.

(Kevin Metcalf, Farm Worker) “Coming in you see all the rain coming down and everything’s greening up – it’s really looking good.”

(Dan Mostad, Berthold Farmers Elevator Manager) “It’s a welcome sight.”

Dan Mostad manages the Berthold Farmers Elevator and says, after a spring of only hit-and-miss storms, looking at the weather radar was finally an enjoyable experience.

(Dan Mostad, Berthold Farmers Elevator Manager) “The fast-moving rains that come in that have heavy drops and a short downpour, they run off typically – a good chunk of it – so these rains are really good for the crops. A lot of the oil seeds, the canola and soybeans and corn that was later planted are going to benefit greatly.”

He says the rain will mean you’re likely to see lots of fields busy with spraying equipment over the next several days as farmers will feel more optimistic about this year’s crop outlook.

Near Berthold, Jim Olson, KX News.

According to NDAWN – the North Dakota Ag Weather Network – Berthold picked up three-quarters of an inch of rain today.