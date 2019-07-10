Finally, Sunshine & Warmth

Today: Sunny and dry with lighter northwesterly wind. Highs will stay slightly below average but much warmer than yesterday with the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with 50s and 60s. Westerly wind will stay in the 5-10 mph range.

Thursday: Sunny and hot. Highs heat to the 80s with some areas of Southern ND hitting the 90s. Southerly wind could get a little breezy at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. There’s a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs generally warming to the 80s. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.