Find Out the New Caretaker of the Animals at the Roosevelt Park Zoo

Roosevelt Park Zoo’s staff veterinarian is settling in and falling into a steady routine after taking over the position this past Spring.

Dr. Logan Wood has already had his hands in on multiple procedures including the birth of the zoo’s latest giraffe. The zoo staff and Dr. Wood rely on each other in order to monitor changes in the animals health and behavior. The true joy of the job comes from the countless number of zoo goers that visit each day and learn about these animals.

The Roosevelt Park Zoo is currently expecting the birth of a new Dik Dik antelope within the next couple weeks.