Fire at Kist Livestock destroys maintenance building

An early morning fire Sunday gutted a building at a well known Mandan business.

Flames broke out around 6am in a storage building on the property of Kist Livestock in Mandan.

Neighbors near the scene tell KX News they heard some type of explosion shortly before the flames were spotted.

The building housed equipment and other items used in the day to day operations at Kist such as tractors, lumber and attachments for Bobcats.

The building is far enough away from the action house that it was not affected and fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby hay storage.

Owner Jerry Kist told KX News early damage estimates are over $100,000.

Since the sales barn was not impacted by the fire, business will continue as normal.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.