Fire causes ‘limited’ damage to Central Avenue Variety in downtown Minot

Central Avenue Variety in downtown Minot suffered limited damage Thursday morning from a fire on the roof of the structure, according to Stuart Hammer, a fire investigator with the Minot

Fire Department.

At approximately 6:40 a.m. Thursday, a resident reported a fire on the roof of the building. The resident, who lives in the Minot Artspace Lofts on Main Street, noticed the fire from her apartment window.

“The fire was spotted and reported early,” said Hammer. “That action, along with the rapid response of fire crews, made for a positive

outcome.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.