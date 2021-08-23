Fire causes minor smoke damage to Magic City Campus

A fire caused minor smoke damage at Minot High School-Magic City Campus Friday evening.

The Minot Fire department responded to Magic City Campus at 1100 11th Avenue SW at 8:40 p.m. for a heat detector activation in the basement of the boiler room.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming through the mechanical room entrance. Crews were able to gain access to the basement and quickly knock down the fire, which was contained to the room of origin.

Magic City Campus was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

An investigation found the cause of the fire to be combustible materials stored too close to a heat source. Fire crews remained on scene until all the smoke was ventilated out of the structure.

Three engines, one ladder truck, and one command vehicle responded to the incident.