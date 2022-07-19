BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fire Tuesday night heavily damaged a Bismarck home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 7:00 p.m. to find a large blaze at the back side of the house and a live downed power line in the yard.

After dealing with those challenges, firefighters moved inside to deal with flames on the main floor and in the attic.

When the fire was finally put out, crews ventilated the structure of smoke and checked for any smoldering materials.

No one was injured in the fire, but a family cat died in the blaze.

The heavy fire and smoke damage displaced the family.

An investigation concluded the cause of the fire was accidental in nature.