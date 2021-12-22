Fire damages twin home in Bismarck

Fire early Wednesday morning heavily damaged one unit in a Bismarck twin home.

Firefighters responded to the call around 2:44 a.m., in the 200 block of Aspen Avenue.

Crews found heavy smoke rolling out from the front door of the twin home. The occupants of both homes had evacuated the building.

Firefighters soon extinguished the blaze and checked for any smoldering remains.

Two people from the twin home were taken to the hospital and treated for unknown injuries.

One unit of the twin home sustained significant damage.

Seven fire units and 23 firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

