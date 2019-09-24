Fire rips through Minot home late Monday

A fire ripped through a house in NW Minot on Monday, causing extensive damage. No pets or people were home at the time of the fire.

The fire caused extensive overhaul, meaning there’s a lot of damage that needs to be cleaned up. It is still unclear whether the house resulted in a total loss, or what caused the fire.

The house is located on the 2700 block of 30th Avenue NW.

The Minot Fire Department, the Minot Rural Fire Department and the Burlington Fire Department all responded to the fire.

The fire was put out at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Photos and videos taken by Hannah Woosley-Collins

