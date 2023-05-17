We will continue with wind from the north following the passage of scattered clouds and rain. Gusts as high as 35 mph are forecast through Friday night. Air quality is not forecast to rebound until Saturday with calmer south wind. Wildfires in Canada are the cause, where unfavorable conditions for firefighters remain forecast through the week.
Latest Videos
Sports Illustrated
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now