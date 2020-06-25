Fireworks could cause wildfires thanks to dry conditions

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

Independence Day is next weekend, but the weekend before can also be a big time for fireworks purchases.

And those lighting fireworks this year need to be especially careful. Western North Dakota has been experiencing drought-like conditions since December of last year, and fireworks could be just the thing to set something on fire.

“Right now we do have green grass thankfully, however, if you look in your lawn you might see that there’s also some dead grass intermingled in within it. Some places still have the dead vegetation from last year that are there, so if you do light off fireworks it’s really important that you keep a bucket of water nearby because we do have that dead vegetation. So there’s a chance that you will get a wildland fire start from a spark,” said North Dakota Forest Service Public Information Officer Aubrey Davis.

According to drought.gov, 52% of the state is in a moderate drought, while certain sections of Burleigh, Morton and Oliver counties are in severe drought.

You can also keep up with burn bans and other fire related topics at NDresponse.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25"

Psych Program Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Psych Program Back"

Fireworks & Drought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks & Drought"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25"

Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25"

Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Police Reform Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform Debate"

State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Budget"

New Wellness Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Wellness Facility"

Bismarck Water Bills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Water Bills"

ID Body

Thumbnail for the video titled "ID Body"

Earth Lodge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Lodge"

Home Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Sales"

Daycare Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Fundraiser"

Beulah Cyclones Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Cyclones Baseball"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss