First annual ND Brewers Guild Oktoberfest coming to Minot

The North Dakota Brewers Guild will host its first annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 11 in Minot from 6-9 p.m.

The North Dakota Brewers Guild will bring Oktoberfest each year to different cities around the state of North Dakota.

The Guild will turn Clarion Hotel Convention Center into an authentic German Oktoberfest with beer sampling from North Dakota breweries, neighboring states, German-inspired appetizers, pretzel necklaces and the crowning of one beer style as the “Best in North Dakota.”

“Minot brewers are excited to host because it is a great opportunity to showcase all the great beer that is made right here in North Dakota” said Souris River Brewing owner, Aaron Thompson. We are proud to host our fellow brewers in our region and will look forward to the next time the event rotates back to Minot.”

Tickets for Oktoberfest are $40 and include beer samples and appetizers. All proceeds from Oktoberfest will benefit the North Dakota Brewers Guild. The event is 21 and older only and attending breweries will be announced at a later date.

“North Dakota beer is alive and well in all four corners of this great state, “said Angie Pelton, President of the North Dakota Brewers Guild. “The Guild is excited to have a rotating event so everyone can enjoy the great festivities.”

For information and brewery announcements for Oktoberfests visit http://ndbrewersguild.com/ or follow @ndbrewersguild on Facebook.