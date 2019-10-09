First responders saved man’s life from collapsing trench

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
fire truck_1486133223138.jpg

First responders saved a man’s life from a collapsing trench near Berthold.

Around 3:45 p.m. Monday authorities received a call from a man buried in a trench dug for a utility line. He was in past his waist.

The 39-year-old man had been working in the trench when it collapsed but was still able to reach his cell phone and call for help.

The man was found conscious, alert and breathing, but was in a very dangerous situation because the ground around the 10-foot deep trench was unstable and collapsing.

First, firefighters steadied the shifting ground, then used a vac truck to removed mud surrounding the man. Then they were able to get him out of harm’s way and transported to Trinity Health by helicopter for treatment.

The man was trapped in the utility line trench for about an hour and a half.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Tuesday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/8"

HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Greta

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greta"

Williston 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston 1"

Fire Open House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Open House"

Car Snow Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Snow Prep"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Your Tuesday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/8"

Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

High School Volleyball Oct. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 7"

Fire Safety Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Safety Week"

Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7"

Bumper Sticker Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bumper Sticker Fight"

Anna Folk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anna Folk"

Century boys soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century boys soccer"

Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Volleyball"

KX News at 6:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at 6:00 p.m."

Prepare For Snow And Very Cold Temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Snow And Very Cold Temperatures"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge