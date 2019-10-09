First responders saved man’s life from collapsing trench

First responders saved a man’s life from a collapsing trench near Berthold.

Around 3:45 p.m. Monday authorities received a call from a man buried in a trench dug for a utility line. He was in past his waist.

The 39-year-old man had been working in the trench when it collapsed but was still able to reach his cell phone and call for help.

The man was found conscious, alert and breathing, but was in a very dangerous situation because the ground around the 10-foot deep trench was unstable and collapsing.

First, firefighters steadied the shifting ground, then used a vac truck to removed mud surrounding the man. Then they were able to get him out of harm’s way and transported to Trinity Health by helicopter for treatment.

The man was trapped in the utility line trench for about an hour and a half.