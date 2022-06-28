Bismarck police officers and firefighters paid a visit to Myhre Elementary School to share what first responders do with the students.

“Any opportunity to interact with kids and just teach us some safety tips and knowing that they’re proud of us and love what we do. I’ll always enjoy doing that part,” Bismarck Fire Department Captain Jeremy Francis said. “I feel great. It’s amazing, they put the work into it. The fact that they wanted to put the work into it just makes me proud of what I want to do for a living.”

Students were taught some information about police and firefighters, but the kids got to learn just what the jobs entail from the professionals. First through fifth-grade students showed their appreciation for first responders by handing out appreciation cards they spent about a week making.

“It’s a really great chance for the students to be able to meet the first responders in a really positive setting. They get to ask each other questions and really just have an interesting experience that can be a positive one,” teaching artist Nicole Gagner said.

As a big surprise, students got a tour of the fire engines. Sticker badges also were handed out by BPD to students. Each activity showed the kids what it takes to put on the uniform.

“It’s nice that we’re getting back out there, and people are excited to see us and bring us to their events and their classrooms,” Francis said.

BPD Sergeant Dustin Miller looks forward to engagements like this so the department can put a face to the men and women who serve the community.

“It’s absolutely a blast to do something like this with the kids especially when they’re at school,” said Miller.