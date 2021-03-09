First Western Bank’s Blake Holman discusses current market outlook

COVID-19 has created an economic crisis, but financial expert Blake Holman explains the reasons why we should be optimistic about the current market outlook

COVID-19 has created both a public health crisis and an economic crisis, but First Western Bank and Trust’s Portfolio Manager Blake Holman says there are a number of factors as to why we should be optimistic about the current market outlook.

“We had five trillion dollars in stimulus last year we have got another two trillion dollars in stimulus coming from the Congress in the next few weeks. The S&P 500, DOW Jones and Industrial Average, Russell 2000 all sit at or near all time highs. Russell 2000 tracks small companies. So, it’s a broad based recovery that indicates a reasonably healthy economy.”

Holman says his team is also excited about international economic activity in emerging markets, but they are also seeing “pullback” in the NASDAQ which is comprised of many big tech corporations.

“It did have a great 2020 so a pullback is natural. It’s healthy. We think a lot of that volatility can be traced to the fixed income market. There was a big spike in the ten year treasury yield. It went from about 1% to 1.6% in about four weeks. That doesn’t seem like a lot but that’s a pretty blistering pace for the treasuries to move. That has a tendency to pull dollars away from equities and to fixed income, which pulls down equity prices.”

Holman expects to see more stability in the treasury this year. He says they expect volatility, but at the end of the year equity markets will be higher than where they are now, so it’s a great time to be investing in the market.

With COVID numbers going down and vaccines going up, the economy is ready to open back up. Holdman recommends staying diversifying your portfolio.

“Diversified portfolios in the long term tend to exhibit less volatility and higher returns. So, no matter what your investment horizon looks like, if you can get a better return and experience less volatility on the way there, we think that’s a good thing.”

Holman recommends investors to stay focused on their unique timelines and goals.

“What are your goals, how long do you have? If you’ve got 10, 15, 20 years to invest; view volatility through the lens of a 10,15, 20 year investor. Don’t allow yourself to get caught up in the trends and factors that effect the market on a day-to-day basis.”

Holman says if you are concerned contact your investor to sit down and prioritize your goals to make sure you are on the right investing trajectory.

First Western Bank and Trust offer a local suite of talented investment professionals you can sit down with to customize your personal investment goals.