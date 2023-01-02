MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Each day in 2019, about 10,267 babies were born in the United States according to BabyCenter.com.

But how about the firstborn baby at a hospital on New Year’s Day?

New Year’s Eve is a time when many people go out and celebrate the coming New Year.

But for one couple, they were celebrating for a different reason.

“Just kinda happened. On New Year’s Eve, we went to get a couple last-minute things for her, and my water ended up breaking. And so, we came in and we were ready to have her,” said Laura Price, the mother.

Laura Price and Joseph Charboneau welcomed their baby girl, Olivia, at 3:10 am on January 1st.

She weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

“It’s kind of exciting. She’s very, very special to us, and it’s very exciting to have her here,” said Price.

And while this is their first girl, they’re no stranger to childbirth in January.

Their baby boy was born in January of last year.

“Labor and delivery was actually a lot easier than with our first. It went very smooth, epidural worked, and she came out and was a very easy labor and delivery,” said Price.

Olivia is the first baby of the New Year born at Trinity Hospital, but she’s also the last baby born on the holiday in the current hospital building.

The new facility is set to open in the spring of this year.

“We got a little present from Trinity that had a couple of things in it. That were very nice, and we appreciate it,” said Price.

The family and their newest bundle of joy were discharged from Trinity.

According to Trinity Nursing Staff, Ob/Gyn David Billings, MD, performed the delivery on a fairly quiet night in the unit.