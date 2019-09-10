Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of Sept. 11 attacks

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Wednesday, and encourage North Dakota residents to do the same, in honor of those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

A joint resolution of Congress authorized and requested the president to designate Sept. 11 of each year as Patriot Day, and direct flags to be lowered to half-staff for the entire day.

Americans also are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Daylight Time to honor the nearly 3,000 victims of the attacks.

“Our nation was forever changed by the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, but the courage and heroism displayed by the firefighters, police officers, EMTs and rescue workers who risked their lives to save others endures in our dedicated first responders and military servicemembers,” Burgum said.

“Today we honor these brave souls and remember those who perished in the attacks, while keeping in our prayers the loved ones they left behind who continue to grieve their tremendous loss.”

To honor and remember each of the 343 New York Fire Department firefighters who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, the 2019 North Dakota 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 13, at the state Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Ave. in Bismarck.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. The stair climb funds programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support families of local fallen firefighters and the FDNY Counseling Services Unit. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford will be among the speakers to address the climbers at 9 a.m.

