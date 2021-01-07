Flasher High School student gets national recognition

A North Dakota student is getting some attention on a national scale.

Out of almost 2,000 applicants, Tymber Boldt, a senior from Flasher High School, has been selected as a finalist for the Regeneron Society of Science Talent Search.

Boldt designed a device many of us would never dream of. She calls the project, “Driving on air.”

“Hypothetically you’d be able to connect it to an electric vehicle and fully charge the battery, so that you wouldn’t have to stop to charge, which saves the environment, and it also saves the consumer money,” said Boldt.

Most students would shy away from the extra work, but Flasher science teacher, Tana Schafer, knew Boldt would be interested in the opportunity.

“She’s just kind of a go-getter,” said Schafer.

Boldt says the project took her almost 10 months, but that she stayed focused and determined.

” I got through each task little by little and then probably about a month or two before the deadline I got started on that research paper. I mean it was really daunting at first, I’m like how do you write almost 20 pages? It seemed almost impossible,” said Boldt.

After the finalists were announced, the excitement couldn’t be contained.

“I was super excited, I actually ran to her classroom and grabbed her. I just puled her out and was like Tymber you won and we just started celebrating in the hallway and I pulled her back in my classroom and we started reading through all of the information we got,” said Schafer.

Boldt will be awarded $2,000 to put toward college, since she has already been deemed a finalist, and will continue to compete throughout the month.

Tymber Boldt is the first high school student in the state to become a finalist since 2012.