Flights in and out of Bismarck, Minot already canceled, delayed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bismarck Airport4_1515437320454.png.jpg

Flights in-and-out of Bismarck Airport are already being canceled and delayed despite lack of current snowfall in anticipation of the snow to come.

Flights arriving tonight from Denver, Chicago and Minneapolis are all delayed, while a flight arriving from Dallas has been canceled.

Flights departing tomorrow have been affected as well.

Chicago, Denver and Minneapolis already have delayed times, and Dallas flights have canceled.

So far at the Minot Airport, only one flight from Denver has been delayed.

Be sure to check your flights at the Bismarck and Minot Airport’s before heading to the airport this week — they may have changed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

North Dakota Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota Economy"

BSC Virtual Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Virtual Hospital"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Dakota Air Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Air Museum"

Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Football"

Boys HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis"

Mandan Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Soccer"

Bismarck Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Soccer"

Plows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plows"

Snow Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Harvest"

Chimney Cleaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chimney Cleaning"

Final Preps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final Preps"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Do You Know Your Winter Watches And Warnings?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do You Know Your Winter Watches And Warnings?"

Heart Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart Hospital"

Terrorizing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Terrorizing"

Child Neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Neglect"

Prepare For Snow, Wind And Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Snow, Wind And Cold"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge