Flights in and out of Bismarck, Minot already canceled, delayed

Flights in-and-out of Bismarck Airport are already being canceled and delayed despite lack of current snowfall in anticipation of the snow to come.

Flights arriving tonight from Denver, Chicago and Minneapolis are all delayed, while a flight arriving from Dallas has been canceled.

Flights departing tomorrow have been affected as well.

Chicago, Denver and Minneapolis already have delayed times, and Dallas flights have canceled.

So far at the Minot Airport, only one flight from Denver has been delayed.

Be sure to check your flights at the Bismarck and Minot Airport’s before heading to the airport this week — they may have changed.