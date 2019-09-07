Live Now
Follow-up ground search conducted in Dickinson

News

Posted: / Updated:
Dickinsonpolice

On Thursday, Sept. 5, a contingent of law enforcement comprised of North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Agents (BCI), Dickinson Police Department Officers (DPD) and Stark County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a follow-up secondary ground search of an area in Dickinson in question.

The search was a BCI facilitated and organized event and part of an active, ongoing investigation into the human, skeletal remains discovered and exhumed from the area on Dec. 11, 2018.

“No further information will be provided by DPD at this time as the North Dakota BCI is the lead agency in this investigation,” said Dickinson Police Department Captain Joe Cianni.

