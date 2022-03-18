The group of volunteers didn’t mind working to sort bags and distribute goods to help those deserving some proper nutrition.

“It just makes me feel happy to give them something to eat,” President of Oliver County Food Pantry Laverne Hoffman said.

Onions, carrots, apples, and milk were just some of the foods given away in the parking lot.

Volunteers started serving bags of groceries earlier than expected because of the flow of traffic.

“We checked the records and usually we have 50 to 70 families, and today we’re really close to 50,” Oliver County Food Pantry Secretary of Treasure Mary Erhardt said.

Susan Cahoon came through the car line to pick up some items for her friends.

“If you can help somebody, help them: That’s basically how I feel,” Cahoon said.

The distribution began at noon, a little earlier than normal.

With the influx of people waiting for the food, it made sense to begin thedrive-throughh distribution early.

“It just feels good that we’re helping and if I was in that situation, I think I would be happy if there was food,” Hoffman said.

There is no confirmed date for the next drive-through pantry, however; I was told that the Oliver County food pantry is operational by just making a phone call.