A North Dakota food truck was recently mentioned in Food Network’s 50 States of Food Trucks list.
Up North catering was started by 2 people who fell in love at culinary school and got married.
Their food is inspired by their North Dakota roots and the “Up North” part of Minnesota.
After working multiple restaurant jobs– they decided it was best to open a business of their own.
And, they only have 4 items on their menu at a time.
Cody Munson/Owner and chef of Up North Catering:
“There’s alot of menus out there with a hundred things on there with probably only 4 or 5 things that are worth it anyways
so I mean, why.. you know, if you put that much focus on 4 or 5 dishes they’re usually gonna be pretty awesome.”
By the way, they’re best known for their Bat Outtahell meatloaf sandwich.
Food Truck Recognized
