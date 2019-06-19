Food Truck Recognized

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Berkshire Eagle has an expanded investigative team. There's a new 12-page lifestyle section for the Eagle's Sunday editions. There's a new monthly magazine focusing on the area's culinary and natural charms. There is an advisory board that includes cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Pulitzer-winning writer Elizabeth Kolbert.

The newspaper is wider, its paper thicker. There's even a second daily crossword puzzle.