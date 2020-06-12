Footgolfing in Mandan and Minot

If you’re looking for something to do this summer there’s a new sport spreading across the country, footgolf.

Like the name suggests it’s golf, but with your feet. And instead of golf balls, you use a soccer ball. You start at the kick-off box and work your way down the fairway toward the trashcan-sized hole. And yes, it follows the same 18 holes as the regular golf course.

“We’ve had a lot of people come out, some are golfers some play soccer. Well, you can do both. An older guy and his grandson came out here, he was playing golf and his grandson was playing footgolf so that’s pretty cool,” said Brad Olson, Director of Golf Operations at the Mandan Park District.

Olson says just make sure you wear your tennis shoes because soccer cleats will tear up the turf. And, he says feel free to bring your own soccer ball.

Mandan FootGolf is located at the Mandan Municipal Golf Course, at $10 per adult and $5 per kid.

FootGolf has also made its debut in Ward county as the first course opened this week.

The course is located at Apple Grove Golf Course in Minot — and is open to all ages.

Tee times are scheduled online or over the phone just like regular golf times.

The president of the course says it can give kids in other sports an alternative place to practice their skills.

“I think I heard there’s like six-hundred kids in soccer — ya know so this gives them a more pleasant place to come and kick the ball — and a little different sport than just playing soccer,” Apple Grove Golf Course President Don Aasen said.

Aasen also says up to four people can play in a game, to learn how to set up a tee time for a FootGolf game of your own, click here.