BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Nez Perce Tribe and U.S. Forest Service have signed an agreement allowing the two to team up on projects in the 6,250-square-mile Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in north-central Idaho.

The Forest Service said Wednesday that the agreement through the Good Neighbor Authority will initially focus on fuel reduction projects. Plans include heritage surveys and other projects important to the tribe.

The Good Neighbor Authority allows the Forest Service to enter into agreements with states, counties and tribes to collaborate on restoration work on Forest Service land. The Nez Perce agreement is the first tribal agreement in the Forest Service’s Northern Region.