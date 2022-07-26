North Dakota is a melting pot of people and cultures from all across the world, and the former Governor’s mansion is hosting an event to teach kids — and parents — the history behind that recipe for success.

The Governor’s Mansion has been hosting free educational events throughout July, and will also be hosting one this afternoon, July 26, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The theme of the July 26th session is immigration. Not only will this helpful and hands-on presentation teach attendees about the history of immigration and the different kinds of people who have come to North Dakota, they’ll also have the opportunity to see items that belonged to some of the state’s earliest immigrants.

This event has been deemed appropriate for kids of preschool age and above. Any children attending the event must be accompanied by a parent or guardians. Cookies and lemonade will also be served during the session.

Again, the program will take place from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the former Governor’s Mansion (320 East Avenue). Admission to the learning session is free. For more information regarding this interactive lesson or future events sponsored by the State Historical Society, check their calendar of events.