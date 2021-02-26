Former legislative council employee speaks about experience working with Rep. Simons

A former Legislative Council employee is speaking out about her experience working with Dickinson Rep. Luke Simons. Documents made public on Thursday revealed allegations of inappropriate behavior by Simons toward women dating back to 2018. Simons denies those allegations.

The woman spoke with KX News on condition of anonymity about her time working as a legislative specialist from 2014 to 2018. She said the accusations outlined in the 14-page file by her colleagues are in line with her knowledge of working with Simons, and says there are at least four women she knows of who filed those complaints.

She explained after multiple women complained to Council Director John Bjornson, Simons was formally banned from working with female staff.

“One of my colleagues had had him in her office and he had made the comment about how he wore women’s underwear and how she could help him with it, and how he buys it for his wife. It was just really uncomfortable for her. She came out and looked so disheveled, and you could tell she was really freaked out and uncomfortable,” she said.

“By the end of that year, he was banned from talking to any of the females in the legislative office staff. We had a meeting, memos were sent — he’s only supposed to talk to the male staff, if he comes in, grab one of us immediately. John Bjornson really went to bat for us, especially us girls to make sure we felt safe and secure and protected.”

Again, Simons has denied wrongdoing and says the complaints are politically motivated.

Bjornson said that the council has for 75 years “maintained a strict policy of providing professional nonpartisan service” to the assembly, and will continue to do so.