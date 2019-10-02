Former Williston Catholic school teacher found guilty of GSI

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLISTON — A former Williston Catholic school teacher on trial for eight counts of gross sexual imposition has been found guilty on all counts.

A jury took one hour to deliberate the charges against Everest Moore after the six-day trial in Williams county.

Moore will be sentenced at a later date but faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each county.

He was a coach, P.E. and technology teacher at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Williston for five years.

He was found guilty of inappropriately touching or having contact with eight female students. The incidents occurred between April of 2016 and February of 2018.

