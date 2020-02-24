Fort Lincoln State Park Prepping For Flooding

Mandan – Saying they’ve learned from floods in the past, crews at Fort Lincoln State Park say they are taking extra precautions this year before floodwaters rise.

Park officials tells KX News, they’ve decided to remove all electrical components from the campgrounds.

They’ve also moved all the cabins to higher ground as well as flood proofing everything they possibly can including tables and emptying buildings.

Fort Lincoln is located in an area highly susceptible to flooding because that’s where the Heart River drains into the Missouri south of Mandan.

Park Officials tell KX News — better to be proactive now — than have to delay your camping plans later.

“We’re doing that because of the threat of the flood, also because we had an ice jam last year that crept up on us really fast, and we weren’t able to get everything out. But by being proactive, and unfortunately, we have to close the campground because of this, it’s going to be a lot easier for us to put it back together than it is to repair it,” said Park Manager Dan Schelske.

He adds they’re also concerned about wet soils that still haven’t dried from flooding last year that could make for a muddy start to camping season come spring.