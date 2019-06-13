Fort Union Hosts Rendezvous

The biggest weekend of the year is here for a busy attraction near Williston.

The Fur Traders Rendezvous is on now through Sunday at Fort Union Trading Post.

In today’s first day, kids were the focus with lots of school buses and many strollers around the grounds.

The rendezvous brings in re-enactors dressed in 19th century costumes and demonstrating skills from the 1800’s when the fort was at its busiest.

(Marilyn Halvorson, Re-Enactor) “See what life is like back in the 1860s when Fort Union first started.”

(Jim Torchia, Williston) “I’ve been here at Fort Union before. It’s a great place to visit. And with the kids day today it was a great opportunity to bring a nice young man to have a great learning day.”

Along with the 18th-century dress and activities all weekend at Fort Union, the 25th annual Rendezvous Run will happen Saturday morning at 8 o’clock.