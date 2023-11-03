BISMARCK (KXNET) — At around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning, Bismarck Police arrested the Fort Yates public school superintendent. According to police, she was arrested near West Brandon Drive in Bismarck for Domestic Violence – Simple Assault.

However, no charges have been filed, and per KX News’ regulations, we are not releasing the name until the charges are on file.

A Bismarck Police officer went to the address after a woman reported she had been “thrown around” by her boyfriend.

An affidavit says that she came home late and was getting ready for bed, but her boyfriend was mad at her at the time, and the affidavit states the boyfriend did not want her staying in the home.

The report says the boyfriend then reached over and unplugged her phone. The affidavit also showed they began to fight with the cord, and she allegedly whipped him with the cord three times.

After this, she was pushed off a bed and on to the ground, and then dialed 911. Authorities say the boyfriend did have two welts with fresh blood and raised skin on the back of his shoulder.

The superintendent denied striking her boyfriend with the cord, and officers say they could not find the cord.