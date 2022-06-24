MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Four people were injured in a car crash Friday around 11 a.m. in Mandan.

A 2011 Dodge Avenger driven by a 43-year-old Oberon woman was traveling west on Memorial Highway in Mandan when it left the road and hit a parked 2005 Chevy 2500 driven by a 21-year-old Bismarck man that was waiting to turn onto the highway.

The driver and two passengers in the Dodge were injured and transported by Metro Ambulance.

The driver of the Chevy sustained minor injuries and received medical attention.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Mandan Police Department.