Four new principals have been appointed in the Bismarck School District for the 2022-23 school year.

Marcia Doorheim

Marcia Doorheim has been named principal of Sunrise Elementary School. Dorrheim has been an educator for nearly 20 years and has been with Bismarck Public Schools since 2015. During this time, she has been a classroom teacher, instructional coach, and teacher on special assignment serving as assistant principal at Will-Moore. She also has experience teaching overseas, in private and public schools, and on two of North Dakota’s American Indian Reservations.

Melissa Hurt

Melissa (Missy) Hurt has been named principal of Lincoln Elementary School. Hurt holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from the University of Mary, as well as a master’s in education leadership from NDSU. She served as a special education teacher in Wilton for five years before coming to Bismarck Public Schools. For the past 13 years, Mrs. Hurt has acted as a classroom teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal for Bismarck Public Schools.

Brittany Upton

Brittany Upton has been named principal of Grimsrud Elementary School. Upton began her career working as a classroom teacher for six years in Des Lacs-Burlington and Minot. In 2013, she worked as the Professional Development Director for the Minot region, where she supported superintendents, principals, and teachers. Upton has spent the last five years in Bismarck Public Schools as the Director of Professional Learning, supporting and leading the schools in the areas of curriculum, instruction, assessment, instructional coaching, mentorship, and staff development. Upton has a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of North Dakota, and is currently finishing her Doctorate in Educational Practices and School Leadership.

Jill Vallejo

Jill Vallejo has been named principal of Will-Moore Elementary School. Vallejo began her career in education as a classroom teacher in 2001. From there, she became an instructional coach, assistant principal, and principal. She has served at Lincoln Elementary for the past six years, first as assistant principal, and for the past four years, as principal. Vallejo holds a Master’s in Education and Leadership from Chapman University and specializes in people first and sustainable schools.