Fraud Warning

A warning about possible fake construction services being offered in Minot.



The Minot Police Department told us, people in the area have been approached by businesses offering services like paving, driveway resurfacing, or sealing services, but at a fraction of the price.

Companies will often claim they have leftover materials from other projects and offer their services at a considerably reduced price.

According to the Police Department, what sounds like a good deal often produces below average and unfinished work– leaving you out thousands of dollars.

Prosecutions of these types can be difficult, as substandard work is generally not in-and-of-itself evidence of fraud, however, there are steps for property owners to follow to help determine if the company is licensed as a contractor in good standing in North Dakota:

First, check the Licensed Contractor List with the North Dakota Secretary of State (http://sos.nd.gov/business/contractors/contractors-licensed-north-dakota).

All contractors who perform jobs valued at $4,000 or more must be licensed.

Contractors offering expensive services for less than that, when most others charge more, maybe a red flag of fraudulent intent.

Second, if the contractor service is not originally from North Dakota, they must also have a Transient Merchant License issued by the North Dakota Attorney General, which can be verified here:

https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Gaming/Licensees

Also, if the contractor is operating door to door within Minot city limits, and does not have a business in the city, they must also obtain a City of Minot Transient Merchant License in addition to the one issued by the Attorney General.

This license can be verified by calling the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.

Third, be wary of any merchant that doesn’t have the required licenses, is hesitant to show them, or doesn’t include their company physical address on business cards or other documentation such as estimates or work orders.

Email or websites are not reasonable substitutes.



This and other suspected consumer fraud in North Dakota can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office.

Trust your instincts when it comes to hiring contractors.

If the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.