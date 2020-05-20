Fraudulent unemployment claims on the rise

The benefits of unemployment are pretty tempting right now, leading to a rise in fraudulent unemployment claims.

Job Service North Dakota has already come across several occurrences of people filing unemployment claims with the personal information of people who are still employed. Preventing fraudulent claims helps keep money flowing to those who actually need it right now.

“Something called a notice of claims goes out to their past employer, or what would be their past employer. And that’s a letter that they’ll receive in the mail. And we need employers really to be reading these letters and reporting anything unexpected or suspicious to us. Especially claims for workers who are still employed because that’s what we’ve seen recently,” said Sarah Arnston with Job Service ND.

If you are a business owner with some suspicious unemployment claims check out the link below to report unemployment fraud:

https://www.jobsnd.com/unemployment-business-tax/report-unemployment-fraud