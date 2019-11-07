Free admission to TRNP on Veterans Day

FILE – This June 18, 2017, file photo shows the scenic landscape near the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. Roosevelt hunted and ranched in the area in the 1880s. Theodore Roosevelt credited his time hunting and ranching in North Dakota with shaping him into the man who would become the nation’s 26th president. Now, enthusiasts are working to establish a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the North Dakota Badlands where he spent nearly four years in the late 1800s. (AP Photo/Carey J. Williams, File)

The National Park Service is offering free admission to everyone at all of its parks in honor of Veterans Day.

In North Dakota, entrance fees will be waived at Theodore Roosevelt National Park, giving you one last fee-free opportunity to enjoy the badlands before winter sets in.

Eileen Andes with the park and said spending a single day or an entire week enjoying our national parks is a wonderful way to salute our Veterans and celebrate our National heritage.

There are more than 300 National parks that never charge an entrance fee, including two other national park units in the state: the Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site near Williston, and the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site, near Stanton.